The global Out of Home Tea market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Market: Segmentations

The report segments the global out of home tea on the basis of type, the market is segmented into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, matcha tea, oolong tea and others. Furthermore, the market is classified by packaging type which includes loose tea, tea bags, bottled and canned tea. By end-use, the market is segmented into quick service restaurants, restaurants, bars & pubs, hotels, café/coffee shop chains, work places, outdoor and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the out of home tea market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North America market is divided into U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the out of home tea and its types. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the out of home tea market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the out of home tea market which explains the participants of the value chain.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the out of home tea, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive out of home tea estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different economic, and consumption factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the out of home tea market.

Unilever Group, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC, Kusmi Tea, Bettys and Taylors Group Limited, Peet’s Coffee & Tea., Tenfu Corporation, The Republic of Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Associated British Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Pepsico, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Nestle S.A., and Costa Ltd are some of the major players operating within the global out of home tea profiled in this study. Details such as business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

By Type

Black tea

Green tea

Herbal tea

Matcha tea

Oolong tea

Others

By Packaging Type

Loose tea

Tea bags

Bottled

Canned tea

By End Use

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

Café/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



