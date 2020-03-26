Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025
The global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Clariant
Chemtura Corporation
Lanxess
THOR group
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Albemarle Corp.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)
BASF SE
Huber Engineered Materials
Rio Tinto Group
The Dow Chemical Company
Tosoh Corp
Market Segment by Product Type
Organophosphates
Organophosphonates
Organophosphinates
Organoposphine Oxide
Organophosphites
Market Segment by Application
Plastic Products
Electronic Devices
Construction Material
Textiles
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) ?
- What R&D projects are the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market by 2029 by product type?
The Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market.
- Critical breakdown of the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
