Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Overview2020-2026: Next-generation dealer portals is an auto dealership management system or dealership management system (DMS), which will be a form of bundled management information system that is created particularly for automotive industry. It is used by car dealers and even by large machinery manufacturers, such as Caterpillar Inc for their dealerships, and is also adapted by boats, cars, bikes, power sports dealers.

Next-generation dealer portals systems contain software that caters to the needs of sales, finance, inventory, parts and administration components to run the dealership, one of their functions also includes automating tax returns. Another form of next generation dealer portals is single-dealer platform (SDP), which is a software generally used by an investment bank. This software deals in the capital markets to handle trading and related services through web.

The main function of a single-dealer platform is to integrate liquidity, pricing, and information from multiple sources and provide access to these information through a single user interface. It is thus both a delivery platform and an integration platform.

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market competition by TOP KEY PLAYERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

• OEConnection

• Tata Consultancy

• NetSuite

• Megatek International

• Dominion Enterprises

• CDK Global

• Autosoft

• ………

Europe is a dominant region in the global next generation dealer portals market owing to the booming automobiles market in this region. Asia Pacific is the second major contributor in the next generation dealer portals market because of the flourishing finance and banking sector in this region and the need for managing a wide customer database. North America is following Europe and Asia Pacific in the next generation dealer portals market due to the adoption of e-retailing in the countries like USA from past two decades. Japan is already a technologically developed region and so is having a significant contribution in the next generation dealer portals market. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in the next generation dealer portals and is anticipated to have a modest CAGR in the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Outdoor LBS

• Indoor LBS

Market segment by Application, split into

• Finance

• Automotive

• Manufacturing Sector

• Consumer Goods

• Others

