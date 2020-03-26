According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026,” The global natural killer cells therapeutics market was valued at $1,402 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,096 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026. By application, the cancer segment accounted for a major share in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of NK cell therapies to treat various types of cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, cutaneous T cell lymphoma, and head & neck cancer.

Natural killer cells are large granular lymphocytes that respond quickly to a pathological challenge. In addition, they are responsible for producing immunoregulatory cytokines. Moreover, they act as an important component of the innate immune system of a human to generate an immune response against malignancies and viral infections. In the past several years, these cells were being used in various molecular and combinational therapies, which increased the adoption of such treatments across the globe.

Rise in use of NK cells for the treatment of cancer, infections, and liver diseases has significantly boosted the adoption of natural killer therapeutics. In addition, rise in awareness among the population regarding various immunotherapies and increase in R&D for the development of bi-specific antibody for engaging NK cells to eliminate tumor cells propel the global natural killer cells therapeutics market growth.

By therapeutics, the natural killer cells therapeutics market is classified into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies. Based on application, the market is classified into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, and other. The cancer segment accounted for a major share in 2018 and is expected to experience highest growth during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of NK cell therapies to treat various types of cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, cutaneous T cell lymphoma, and head & neck cancer.

Depending on end user, the global natural killer cells therapeutics market is classified into hospitals, research centers & institutes, and others. The hospital segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of immunotherapy procedures using NK cells.

According to Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, “Natural killer cell therapeutics are majorly utilized in the healthcare sector, owing to increase in the prevalence of diseases, including cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. Moreover, rise in government expenditure in the healthcare sector and increase in awareness of immunotherapy to treat various diseases are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing R&D activities in cancer immunotherapy to provide advanced features for patients for effective treatment significantly fuel the market growth.”

Key Findings of the Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

The North America natural killer cells therapeutics market share accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to new product innovations. For instance, Fortress Biotech Inc. is involved in developing CNDO-109, a NK cell therapeutics, to treat acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in R&D activities toward the development of immunotherapies to treat various cancers and other disorders.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market is highly competitive, and the prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies for garnering maximum market share. These include expansion of their geographical presence through collaborations and focus on R&D activities for NK cells. Major players operating in the market include Affimed N.V., Celgene Corporation, Fate Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, Glycostem Therapeutics BV, Innate Pharma S.A., Nantkwest Inc., Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc., NKT Therapeutics Inc., and Ziopharm Oncology Inc.