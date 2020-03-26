The global Modular Data Centre market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Key Segments Covered:

Component All-in-one Containers 20-Feet Containers 40-Feet Containers Customised Containers Independent Module Containers IT Module Power Module Cooling Module

Data Centre Size Small Data Centre Micro Others Mid-Sized Data Centre Large Data Centre

Industry Vertical BFSI Telecom and IT Energy Government and Defence Manufacturing Research Healthcare Others



Key Regions covered:

North America modular data centre market U.S. Canada

Latin America modular data centre market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe modular data centre market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe modular data centre market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC modular data centre market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan modular data centre market

China modular data centre market

MEA modular data centre Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the modular data centre market

CUPERTINO ELECTRIC, INC.

Dell

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Keysource

Schneider Electric

Vertic, Co.

