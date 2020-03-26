The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.9%, and is expected to be valued at USD 23.4 Bn by 2023 . Robust digitalization in verticals like banking and financial services, the government sector, and oil and gas industries has consequently triggered the risk of cyber-attacks. Individuals, businesses, and the governments of countries across the Middle East and Africa region have fallen prey to numerous cybercrimes, including malware emails and software that hold victims’ data to ransom. Thus, the primary reason behind the cybersecurity market’s exponential growth rate is improved awareness, and the adoption of various cybersecurity services that are needed to safeguard smart grid devices, digitalized businesses, and IoT-based smart cities.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084490

Segmentation based on solutions:

Based on solutions, the identity and access management (IAM) segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR (14.5%) during the 2018-2023 period. Across the region, a number of companies are entering into partnerships and engaging in acquisitions to offer IAM solutions to different verticals.

The governance, risk and compliance segment held the largest market share in 2017, and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The governments of countries in the region are passing laws and launching new security strategies to provide integrated protection to the countries’ cyberspace. The strategies involve implementation of cyber smart nations, innovation, cybersecurity, cyber resilience, and national as well as international collaborations on cybersecurity.

Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now!

Segmentation based on end use industry:

Based on end use industry, the banking and financial services segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and will reach a value of USD 8.17 Bn by 2023. This is because the banking sector faces almost three times more cyberattacks than any other industry, and the rise of the Middle East and Africa as a hub for finance and banking has made it a major target for cyber criminals. The segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is predicted to dominate the market during the 2018-2023 period.

Country-wise insights:

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), and South Africa were the most prominent markets for cybersecurity in 2017. Spending on cybersecurity technology has increased considerably in these countries, owing to a recent spurt in the number of complex cyberattacks. Saudi Arabia is increasingly focusing on strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities, by legislating and enforcing cyberspace security by government agencies, especially for critical national infrastructure. The country is projected to witness high investments to strengthen its cybersecurity framework.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084490

Companies covered:

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

KPMG

IBM Corp.

Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now!

> Get | Download Sample Copy of This Report Now with Detailed TOC, Charts & Tables

The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market report presents the estimated Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market size of Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market based on geographical scope, Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market size and valuation of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market report.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084490

How is Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market segmentation explained in the report?

The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market is segmented by – (segmentation)

The report studies various factors responsible for growth of Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market in each segment accompanied by analysis of the largest Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market share holding segment.

Additionally, the several segments catering to the growth of Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market are discussed at length in this business intelligence report accompanied by sub-segments and individual Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market values for each section.

Based on what factors are the key Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market including – key players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market competitors along with standpoints of leading Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084490

Customization of the Report

In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609