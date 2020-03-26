Malic acid is a dicarboxylic acid which is used an active ingredient in many tart foods. Malic acid are found naturally in fruits such as apples and cherries. Malic acid is produced in the cell of animals and plants by metabolic cycles. Malic acid exhibits the properties such as flavour enhancement, controlling the growth of microorganisms and also adjusting pH which makes it more preferable for use in the food and beverage industry. Malic acid imparts a very pleasant flavour when added in the food and beverages. Hence, it finds the largest application in the food and beverage industry where it is used in carbonated beverages, bakery products, desserts, fruit juices, frozen specialities and sports drinks. The growing consumption of the protein drinks and fruit flavoured drinks is witnessing the highest demand in the malic acid market. However, the global malic acid market is expected to showcase a moderate single-digit growth in the forecast period.

The growing demand for the added flavours from the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the malic acid market. The use of malic acid as a preservative is increasing due to the embracement of convenience food products such as ready to drink beverages and the processed foods, thus driving the malic acid market.

The growing demand for personal care products is anticipated to be a major demand driver for the malic acid market. The shift of trend to bio based products is expected to fuel bio-based malic acid market. Also, the growth in the construction industry due to the rapid urbanization in the developing countries is expected to fuel the malic acid market. Stringent government regulations pertaining to its use in the food and beverages is expected to restrain the global malic acid market.

Malic acid can also be segmented based on its types as:

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Malic acid can also be segmented based on sizes as:

Fine

Dust

Granular

Special fine

Malic acid market can be broadly segmented based on applications as:

Food and Beverages

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Soaps

Construction

Electroplating

Others

Food and beverages application accounts for the largest market share according to consumption of malic acid.

The global malic acid market can be broadly classified based on geography into seven key segments as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia – Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific accounts for the largest consumption of malic acid. India, China and Indonesia are expected to be the most promising countries in the malic acid market because of the rapid urbanization which in turn boost the food and beverage industry. The United States also witnesses a growing demand for malic acid followed by Europe and Japan. The growing disposal income in the developing countries is boosting the demand for the convenience products, thus helping the malic acid market grow.

Key Players

Thirumalai chemicals Ltd.

Novozymes

Polynt

FUSO Chemical Co. Ltd

Bartek ingredients Inc.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are: