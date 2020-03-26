Global Liquid Eggs Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Liquid Eggs market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Examples of some of the market participants in the global liquid eggs market identified across the value chain include Nature-Egg LLP, Cargill, Incorporated., Sparboe Farms, Inc., Nest Fresh Eggs Inc., Ready Egg Products Ltd, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, Omega Food BV, Global Food Group BV, NewburgEgg Corp., SKM Universal Marketing Company India Limited, D Wise Ltd., Henryson Foods International Limited, Vanderpol’s Eggs Ltd., Noble Foods Ltd and The Kraft Heinz Company amongst others.

Global Liquid Eggs Market: Key Developments

The demand for liquid eggs is answered by the manufacturers through expansions of production facilities, globally.

In 2017, the U.S. based agro-products company Cargill Inc., expanded its production facility for products such as liquid eggs and pre-cooked products.

In 2014, the company Burnbrae Farms, which is a manufacturer of liquid eggs based in Ontario, Canada, expanded its production capacity for liquid eggs.

Opportunities for Liquid Eggs Market Participants:

The liquid eggs products are positioned in the market only with the tag of convenient and better egg substitutes. However, marketers are missing on the huge opportunity of marketing the products as protein-rich and sustainable alternatives to meat. Consumer trends have aggressively shifted from carbohydrate-based food to protein food. The manufacturers’ efforts to offer cage-free eggs is in alliance with the trend of sustainability. Hence, marketing strategies must be devised to encourage the target consumer base such as those willing to shell out more money for premium products and the ones sensitive towards animal-cruelty. This will enable the liquid eggs manufacturers to restore their market share in the egg industry.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product types and end uses of the target product covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

