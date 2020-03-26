According to this study, over the next five years, the legal software market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the legal software sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the legal software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Logistics

Relativity of

AbacusNext

Pioneer Technology Group

Alliance Renewable Technologies Alliance

Tyler Technologies

WealthCounsel

Smokeball

Logikcull

MyCase

Everlaw

Nextpoint

Exterro

Z approved

LexisNexis

This study considers the value of legal software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Conflict verification software

Court management software Court

Document drafting solutions eDiscovery software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global legal software market by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the structure of the legal software market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in legal software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze the legal software with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the legal software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.



Contents

Global legal software market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global legal software market 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of software market size by region

2.2 Legal software segment by type

2.2.1 Conflict checking software

2.2.2 Conflict checking software

2.2.3 Document writing solutions software

2.2.4 Logiciel eDiscovery

2.3 Legal size of the software market by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global legal software market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global legal software market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Legal software segment by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Legal size of the software market by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global legal software market by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global legal software market by application (2014-2019)

3 global legal software by players

3.1 Market share of the size of the global legal software market by players

3.1.1 Size of the global market for legal software by players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Market share of the size of the global market for legal software per player (2017-2019)

To continue…

