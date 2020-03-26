For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722299

Ingredient authentication testing solutions can be defined as kits and products used by various agencies and governing bodies to authenticate the ingredients displayed by manufacturers and check for any adulteration in the manufactured products. These kits and solutions can be classified on the basis of their source of origin such as plant derived, animal derived, bacterial derived or fungal derived and can be used for testing authenticity of various ingredients.

Worldwide, increasing cases of adulterations and its side effects is expected to remain one of the key growth drivers for the ingredient authentication testing solutions during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the ingredient authentication testing solutions market driven by stringent regulations laid down by FDA in the region. North America was followed by Europe and APAC as second and third largest market for ingredient authentication testing solutions market.

Global Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions Industry 2018 Market Research Report

Some of the key players operating in this market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Authen Technologies, TÜV Rheinland Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories, Accugen Laboratories, Inc., Adpen Laboratories Inc., Vanguard Sciences, Genon Laboratories Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Overseas Merchandise Inspection Co., Ltd., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, and among others.

