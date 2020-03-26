Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Industry Research Report Industrial artificial intelligence, or industrial AI, usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1039626

Market Overview: Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop—and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.

AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.

Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1039626

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

General Electric Company

Data RPM, Sight Machine

General Vision, Inc

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Order a copy of Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1039626

The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Industrial Artificial Intelligence Production by Regions

5 Industrial Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence Study

14 Appendixes

15 company Profile

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.