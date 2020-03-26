Box Making Films Market Overview

Boxes are used as tertiary packaging not only to protect the product in it but also to convey enough information to the consumers that let him identify the product, advertise the brand and more necessarily attract the consumers. Thus, the box making films plays an important role in achieving the above goals. The box making films is the roll of films that can be formed into the rigid structure of box. The rigidity of the box may be attained by joining a multiple number of layers of flexible films together by heat treatment or other such processes. The rigid plastic packaging market is projected to increase by more than half of present market by 2025 which signifies a good market opportunity for box making films.

Box Making Films Market Dynamics

The box making films are chosen carefully to justify the various requirements of packaging box like color holding capability, printability, various type of surface finish, strength to keep the product safe and much more. Various plastic materials are used for this purpose which also facilitates the heat welding of a multiple number of layers. This capability helps the transport of flexible films in the form of rolls and also makes rigid boxes. This property has driven the market of box making films. Another factor driving the box making films market is recyclability of the material. People are now more concern about the environment and aware of the harm caused by the plastic to the nature. Thus, the providing recyclable material for box making films has encouraged the packaging industries to use such materials despite slightly higher manufacturing cost due to increased processing. PET material is more commonly used as box making film due to its recyclable nature. The paper is also now competing for making boxes. Since the paper is completely recyclable and able to provide comparable properties like those of plastic box making films, consumers and packaging manufacturers are advancing towards maximizing the usage of paper for making boxes. This fact has restraint the demand of plastic box making films and has affected its market.

Box Making Films Market Segmentation

The box making films market can be segmented by the material as

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) films

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) films

High Density Polyethylene Films (HDPE) films

Polyethylene terephthalate (PETG) films

Amorphous Polyethylene terephthalate (APET) films

Gravimetric Polyethylene terephthalate (GPETG) films

Polypropylene (PP) films

The box making films market can be segmented on the basis of visibility as

Clear films

Opaque films

Translucent films

Box Making Films Market Regional Overview

In 1989, global plastic production crossed the global steel production volume. Around 90% of total plastic produced is thermo plastic materials which include PVC, PP, PET, PE and others. This signifies the major portion of global plastics is covered by box making films material and its increasing demand in entire globe. Asia Pacific produces around half of world’s plastic, of which China itself produces more than one fourth of global plastic material. Along with high plastic production, projected growth of packaging in Asia pacific is the factor encouraging this growth as major portion of this production is consumed by Asia Pacific itself. North America and Europe are second largest producer of plastic films drive by demand of packaging. Europe is comparatively smaller market for box making films and thus exports a big portion of box making films to developing nations of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Latin America has grown in its demand for packaging while decreased in production of the same leading to increased imports of plastic box making films in the region. Middle East and Africa are comparatively stable market for box making films due to lower growth rate of packaging demand.

Box Making Films Market Key Players

Some of the key players of box making films market are