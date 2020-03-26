More than 570 commercial treatment sites treated over 115, 000 cases with HIFU system throughout the world with great success.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) is a modality of therapeutic ultrasound and is a non–invasive method to deposit acoustic energy into tissue. In HIFU therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and due to the significant energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue rises to 65° to 100°C, destroying the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. Each sonication of the beams treats a precisely defined portion of the targeted tissue.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing population base of cancer patients, technological advancements in HIFU devices, increasing number of commercial treatment centres, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by HIFU procedures over those of conventional therapeutic.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analyzed with details.

The report also includes comprehensive profiles of HIFU system manufacturers such Philips Healthcare, EDAP TMS, Sonacare Medical, Haifu Medical, Shanghai A&S Co., LTD, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Insightec, Theraclion, Alpinion Medical Systems, FUS Instruments, Image Guided Therapy, Medsonic Ltd, Promedica Bioelectronics, Sumo Corporation Ltd and Mirabilis Medica. The thorough description of players includes parameters such as business overview, revenue, products analysis and recent development & trends of the manufacturers.

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Market – 15 Manufacturers covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Philips Healthcare

3) Sonacare Medical

4) Haifu Medical

5) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

6) Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

7) Insightec

8) Theraclion

9) Alpinion Medical Systems

10) FUS Instruments

11) Image Guided Therapy

12) Medsonic Ltd

13) Promedica Bioelectronics

14) Sumo Corporation Ltd

15) Mirabilis Medica

