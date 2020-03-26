Market Overview

The Telemonitoring Systems Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.65% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Telemonitoring system gives patients and professionals with routine measurements of a range of symptoms and physiological parameters. The system can enhance access to specialized care in fields with a scarcity of healthcare professionals or in areas where access to healthcare is quite difficult. It can change the condition or quality of life of patients suffering from prolonged diseases and decrease hospital costs. Services such as teleconsultation and teleradiology will assist in shortening waiting lists, optimize the resources, and facilitate productivity gains. Over the last couple of decades, healthcare monitoring systems had drawn significant attention worldwide. Telemonitoring improves patient visibility and interaction that is beneficial at any point of the care continuum. An aging population, increase in chronic diseases, rise in healthcare spending worldwide, accelerating health cost, regulatory reforms and new payment models are driving interest and growth in telemonitoring.

– The healthcare industry is quickly adopting smart and connected medical devices for real-time monitoring of patients to diagnose cardiovascular disease (CVD). Devices equipped with sensors allow real-time monitoring from distant locations and the transition of records during emergencies. This will boost the adoption of smart and connected medical devices which will be one of the principal telemonitoring systems market trends behind the growth of this industry.

– The rapidly aging population has resulted in a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and their effects, thereby bolstering the need for increased care and welfare. The geriatric population has become one of the main target groups for telecare technologies, like telemonitoring, with the availability of various devices for people suffering from chronic health conditions and for those with limited mobility and memory problems, typical of the advanced age.

– Technological advancements are helping end users to decrease the overall cost and provide better patient care. Therefore, with a growing aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, the demand for telemonitoring systems is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Telemonitoring has different modes of operations such as real-time mode, wherein the data of a patient is available on the server, and the store-and-forward mode, which involves accessing the data at a later time. Devices used to monitor blood glucose levels, among others to diagnose health conditions such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), used by Hospitals, long-term care centers etc., are considered in the scope.

Key Market Trends

Home Care Telemonitoring is Fueling the Growth for Telemonitoring Systems Market

– The Telemonitoring system for homecare augments the quality of care as measured by enhanced nursing productivity, improved patients’ clinical and behavioral results and reduction of cost. The system includes managerial, organizational, operational and clinical responsibilities optimized for the offering of quality care through telemonitoring.

– A protected, multi-modal computer network that combines homecare nurses, patients and those who care into one seamless environment has been developed. The network takes together a new generation of small, hand-held, wireless terminals managed and used by nurses and patients.

– Home telemonitoring can increase home health care services during a patient’s shift from hospital to home. Home health care agencies normally use telemonitors for patients with heart failure. The Homecare telemonitoring network has been designed to change and improve patients’ clinical and behavioral outcomes, strengthen nursing productivity, and decrease the cost of home care.

North America is a Major Contributor in Telemonitoring Systems Market

– The North American segment accounted for the largest share of the telemonitoring systems market, with the United States leading the market. The demand for telemonitoring systems in the United States is driven by the country’s robust economy and the rising trends of hospice care and home nursing facilities. In addition, the growing aging population and increasing incidence of pediatric heart diseases are projected to boost the demand for telemonitoring systems, in the region.

– The increase in patient awareness, high investment in R&D, and the increase in acceptance of telemedicine approaches are the other factors that are expected to augment the demand for telemonitoring systems, over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing national health expenditure in the United States is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The telemonitoring systems market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Vendors are continually introducing smart medical devices and are investing massively toward the development of next-generation healthcare IT. Vendors compete based on the quality of telemonitoring systems and solutions, services, and advanced characteristics and their performance is affected by factors such as strong competition, accelerated technological advances, and technological obsolescence.

– July 2019 – BioTelemetry, Inc. the company which acquired Lifewatch AG in 2017, made significant acquisitions during the study period. Bio Telemetry announced that it has acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. the company also acquired Geneva Healthcare, Inc., a provider of remote monitoring for implantable cardiac devices in March 2019.

– May 2018 – Philips, a global leader in health technology, and Dutch Rijnstate Hospital signed a new 10-year strategic partnership agreement, to jointly develop the hospital of the future, a new hospital concept that uses the latest monitoring and connected health technologies, to expand its delivery of care from the hospital to a regional care network, including homes.

