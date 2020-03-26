Global Smart Cities Market – Qualitative Outlook on Application 2027
Global Smart Cities Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
the global market of Global Smart Cities is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025
This research report based on ' Global Smart Cities market' includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Global Smart Cities market' that includes numerous regions.
The Research projects that the Global Smart Cities market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.
the demand for smarter cities is expected to remain high in the coming years. The prospective growth of smart cities is attracting vendors throughout the value chain to invest in this sector. The problems and challenges faced by the countries globally include increasing congestion, rising pollution levels, migration of people from rural to urban areas, scarcity of resources, and increasing incidence of accidents among others in the metropolitan areas.
- Smart homes
- Smart buildings
- Smart energy management
- Smart industrial automation
- Smart healthcare
- Smart transportation
- Smart security
- Others (smart education, smart water management, so on)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World