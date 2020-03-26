Organic and Natural Personal Care Market report includes categorization on the basis of product type and region. The report further includes market size and forecast for each of the aforementioned categories. An in-detail impact of various organic personal care market trends such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints has been covered in the industry outlook section of the study.

The Global Organic and Natural Personal Care Market is considered to portray a strong rise at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Changing consumer perception regarding synthetic or chemical and natural ingredients in daily products, customer purchase patterns, and rising awareness about certified and eco-friendly personal care products are some of the major driving factors of the natural personal care market growth.

Organic and Natural Personal Care Market: Key Players are Amway Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Aveda Corporation, and Natura Cosméticos S.A.

Rising product adoption among consumers along with significant developments across the entire value chain is expected to support the rapidly expanding market size by the end of 2025. BASF SE introduced a new sustainably sourced product line at the 2018 in-cosmetics event held in Amsterdam. The company is one of the prominent suppliers of raw materials for use in natural cosmetic products, which are approved as per the Cosmetic Organic Standard (COSMOS) standard. This strategy is likely to maintain the company’s future position as a global giant in the organic and natural personal care products market.

Key segments of the Global Organic and Natural Personal Care Market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Skin care

Hair care

Oral care

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World

Brazil

This strategy is expected to leverage the company’s presence in the India organic and natural personal care products market over the coming years. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), distribution network expansion, and new product launch are a set of the business growth strategies implemented by key players with a presence across the organic and natural personal care products market value chain. Rising product adoption among consumers along with significant developments across the entire value chain is expected to support the rapidly expanding market size by the end of 2025.

Global Organic and Natural Personal Care Market trends in the last couple of years have created a strong base for futuristic expansion. A Continuous revolution in new and existing product formulations that target customer needs and their purchase dynamics, has led to the current expansion of the natural personal care market growth.

