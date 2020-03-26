The mobile value-added service is the result of the market segmentation. It fully excavates the potential of the mobile network and meets the various needs of the users, so it has achieved great success in the market. For example, the prepaid service (Shenzhou bank, as well as it), the short message value-added service (mobile dream network, the Unicom in the letter) has a large number of users, has become the main brand of the operators. Mobile value-added service has become the most important part of the value chain of mobile operators, and has huge market prospects and huge demand. It is predicted that the value added service market of China Mobile will grow by more than 30% per year.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Value Added Services MVAS in US$ by the following Product Segments: SMS, MMS, Mobile Money, Mobile Infotainment

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

AT&T

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SMS

MMS

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

