Lecture Capture Solutions

Lecture Capture Solutions refers to the process of recording and archiving the content of a lecture, conference, or seminar. It consists of hardware and software components that work in synergy to record audio and visual components of the lecture. It is widely used in universities and higher education to provide support for students.

Hardware is used to capture the lecturer’s voice along with the video of the lecturer. Sometimes, the lecturer may use visual aids to support their speech, such as slide shows, which are presented to the audience with some kind of projector. In this case, such slide shows can also be recorded. Once captured, the data is then either stored directly on the capture hardware or sent to a server over a LAN or the Internet. Software is used both on the capture hardware, the viewer’s computer, and the production server. Software ranges from simple web browsers and video players to stand-alone software programs made specifically for viewing lectures. The viewer’s as well as the presenter’s software must be compatible with the software on the server which receives the content from the capture hardware, produces it, and sends it to the viewer’s computer on-demand.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Lecture Capture Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

market shares and growth opportunities of Lecture Capture Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application:

Academic

Corporate

The key players covered in this report:

Echo360

Panopto

Sonic Foundry

Tegrity

Cisco

Crestron

Epiphan Systems

Haivision

Kaltura

OpenEye Scientific Software

Polycom

Qumu

TechSmith

Telestream

VBrick

Winnov

YuJa

Regional coverage:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lecture Capture Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Lecture Capture Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lecture Capture Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lecture Capture Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Lecture Capture Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

