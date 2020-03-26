Market Overview

The Global Display Fingerprint Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. According to Credit Suisse Group AG, there was 67% penetration of smartphones with the fingerprint sensors globally in 2018. This was due to the convenience and intuitive use from the users.

– With the decreasing prices, the in-display fingerprint sensor has become part of the standard equipment for android phones at a cheaper rate. With the increasing demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone vendors like Vivo, who manufacturers low budget smartphones on, it is expected that it will have a positive impact on the global display fingerprint technology market.

– Further, according to the American Ceramic Society, the mobile phone user checks the device 47 times per day; once every 20 minutes while they are awake. Therefore, increasing demand for convenience is expected to be another significant factor in driving the adoption of in-display fingerprint technology in smartphones.

– For instance, in February 2019, Footprint Cards AB announced the launch of optical in-display fingerprint sensor that expected to deliver superior image quality which leads to higher biometric performance.

– However, currently, the in-display fingerprint sensors are comparatively slow compared to conventional fingerprint sensor which might restrain the market for a few years. But, the technological advancements in this field is expected to generate new opportunities during the studied period.

Scope of the Report

The display fingerprint technology is used to give authentication to the user through capturing biological features of the fingerprints and then compares it with the biometric template stored in the Overall display fingerprint technology market segmented based on sensing technology database. The under, on, and in-display sensor location are considered in this report.

Key Market Trends

optical under-display sensors

– The optical fingerprint sensor captures a fingerprint image through the lens and can penetrate thicker glass. Under-display fingerprint sensor provides fast, reliable and easy access to personal contact details, emails, payment information, location data and other form of encrypted data to the authenticated user.

– Further, in August 2019, Apple is expected to introduce in-display fingerprint scanners for the 2020 iPhone. Moreover, in May, the company had filed a patent for an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apples occupy the major share in the premium smartphone market and thus, it is expected to have a positive outlook on the market globally.

– Moreover, with the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro and immediately captured 26% of share in India, and OnePlus 7 Pro contains the optical sensors for its under-display fingerprint technology. Thus, the demand for optical under-display fingerprint sensors is expected to increase in developing nations such as India.

– All the above factors are expected to the drive the optical under-display fingerprint sensors which in return will boost the market for display fingerprint technology market.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Growing smartphones penetrations in countries, such as India and China is expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile display fingerprint technology market in the region.

– Moreover, the customers in the region such as India are price sensitive. Thus, companies such as Oppo, Vivo are utilizing this technology for their smart phones. These two brands have high brand visibility in India due to their marketing strategies adopted earlier such as sponsoring the events such as hokey league etc.

– Further, with the government initiative to push local manufacturing in India, many smartphones are manufacturing their smartphones in India. This creates a huge opportunity for the display fingerprint technology vendors to enter the region to gain competitive advantages among the other suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

The display fingerprint technology market is moderately concentreted and competitive in nature. It is due to the few players in the market have captured the market share. These key players are aiming at technological development and distinguishing their product portfolio through unique value propositions to sustain their market place. Some of the key players are Qualcomm Technologies, Footprint Cards AB, Shenzhen Goodix, NEC Corporation, Synaptics Inc, etc. Few recent developments in the market are:

– February 2019 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of 3D Sonic Sensor that powered first ultrasonic fingerprint reader on smartphones.

– November 2018 – Goodix in-display fingerprint sensor was featured in OnePlus 6T, Honor Magic2, and Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphones. This helped the Goodix to strengthen its global presence and further accelerated global R&D innovation

and technical service system.

Companies Mentioned:

– Fingerprint Cards AB

– NEC Corporation

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Shenzhen Goodix

– Synaptics Incorporated

– FocalTech

– GigaDevice

– Vkansee

