Market Overview

The Global Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market was valued at USD 1.2 bilion in 2019 at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Traditional enterprise management, building management systems and network management systems does not support the physical infrastructure supporting IT assets which have resulted in the organizations moving towards more intelligent physical infrastructure data center management systems.

– The increasing data center IP traffic is another major driver driving the growth of the DCIM market. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. This is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIm over the forecast period.

– The increasing adoption of the modular data centers and colocation data centers is another factor which is expected to fuel the growth of the DCIM market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, NVIDIA launched its new DGX-Ready Data Center program to boost new colocation program to jumpstart data center deployments.

– The increasing adoption of the hyper-scale data centers is expected to boost the DCIM market over the forecast period. For instance, according to CISCO systems, the Hyperscale data centers are expected to grow from 338 in number at the end of 2016 to 628 by 2021 representing 53 percent of all installed data center servers by 2021.

Scope of the Report

The data center infrastructure management refers to the convergence of core physical or hardware-based resources and components including all IT infrastructure devices, equipment, and technologies that comprise a data center within an organization. This report segments the market by Data Center Type (Small- and Medium-size, Large, Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-premise, Colocation), and Geography

Key Market Trends

E-Commerce Digitalization is Expected to Drive the Market Growth in APAC Region

– The e-commerce giants in a bid to improve their infrastructure are setting up new data centers. This is expected to provide a positive boost to the DCIM market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in March 2018, e-commerce giant Flipkart opened its new data center in Hyderabad to strengthen its technology infrastructure as a part of the largest private cloud deployments in the country.

– The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to boost the security regime are propelling the e-commerce giants for the adoption of the data centers is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIM throughout the forecast period. In August 2018, IT Ministry of India urged the e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart o set up their data centers in the country

– For the quarter ended September 2018, Amazon reported an increase in the investment of USD 2.33 billion for production equipment, data center construction, and data center facilities. This is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIM over the forecast period.

– Also, the increasing number of active users on the platforms of such e-commerce giants has propelled them to have solutions like DCIm that enables them to provide their consumer base with smooth and uninterrupted experience.

North America is expected to hold the largest Share

– The region will witness higher investment in mega facilities projects, contributed heavily by colocation, internet, and cloud service providers, thereby, boosting the demand which is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIM over the forecast period.

– For instance, In 2018, Microsoft, and Alphabet (USD 5.6 billion) all reported increased in investment in the market for production equipment, data center construction, and data center facilities.

– By 2020, it is expected that the major global data center will begin more than ten construction projects globally, of which more than 80% are expected to be initiated by the North American data center market. Thereby fueling the need for solutions like DCIM over the forecast period.

– The development of the cloud computing platform has increased the number of data centers. Growing investments toward construction of new hyperscale data centers, will boost the growth of the data center rack market According to the findings in the Global Cloud Index by Cisco, Operators of hyperscale cloud data centers are increasingly dominating the cloud landscape, Additionally, According to Credit Suisse, the share of hyper-scale data centers in the United States accounts for 47% and Canada accounts for 4%.

– The advent of 5G is also expected to boost the data traffic generated on the telecom industry’s data centers in the region. Thereby making the adoption of solutions like DCIM of prime importance. For instance, According to the Ericcson’s Mobility Report of June 2019, the region is expected to hold close to 270 million 5G subscriptions accounting for more than 60 percent of mobile subscriptions.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the data center infrastructure management market is high owing to the presences of some major players such as IBM, Siemens, Schneider electric amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings have allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Through strategic partnerships, research & development, and mergers & acquisition they have been able to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– In November 2018, Vertiv launched New-Gen Intelligent scalable, cloud-based management platform. In a move that would bring advanced visibility, analytics, and control to the already complex IT infrastructure, including large enterprise and hyperscale facilities and those at the edge of the network.

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need to Manage Energy Consumption Across Datacenters

4.3.2 Rise in the number of Datacenters

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Need for Heightened Security for Physical and Network Infrastructures

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Data Center Type

5.1.1 Small- and Medium-sized Data Centers

5.1.2 Large Data Centers

5.1.3 Enterprise Data Centers

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Colocation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 (CA Technologies) Broadcom Inc.

6.1.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.3 Johnson Controls, Inc.

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation Inc.

6.1.5 IBM Corporation.

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 ABB Ltd.

6.1.8 FNT GmbH

6.1.9 Nlyte Software Inc.

6.1.10 Itracs Corporation, Inc. (CommScope Inc)

6.1.11 Vertiv Group Corp.

*List Not Exhaustive

7. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

