According to this study, over the next five years, the market for quality assurance software for contact centers will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, compared to xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the quality assurance software sector of contact centers, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the contact center quality assurance software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Talkdesk

Qualitista

Arcaris

CallSource

Scorebuddy

CloudTalk

Enghouse Interactive

Adtrib

EvaluAgent

Aspect Software

This study takes into account the value of Contact Quality Assurance Software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for quality assurance software for contact centers by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the Contact center quality assurance software market to identify its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in contact center quality assurance software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans In the coming years.

Analyze the contact center quality assurance software regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the contact center quality assurance software submarkets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global contact center quality assurance software market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global contact center quality assurance software market 2014-2024

2.1.2 CAGR of the contact center quality assurance software market by region

2.2 Contact center quality assurance software segment by type

2.2.1 On site

2.2.2 On site

2.3 Size of the contact center quality assurance software market by type

2.3.1 Market share of global contact center quality assurance software Market size by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global contact center quality assurance software market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Contact center quality assurance software segment by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Size of the contact center quality assurance software market by application

2.5.1 Market share of the global market for contact center quality assurance software by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global contact center quality assurance software market by application (2014-2019)

3 Global Contact Center quality assurance software by players

To continue…

