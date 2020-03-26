Flexible Impeller Pump Market: Introduction

Pumps ideally designed for transferring, recycling & mixing, filling, metering & dosing and filtering are known as flexible impeller pumps or flexible vane pumps. These pumps can handle shear sensitive, delicate viscous fluids as well as fluids which have solids in suspension. A flexible impeller pump can operate bi-directionally. The flexible impeller pump forces the fluid forward after it is trapped between the vanes of the pump. The rotation of impeller discharges the liquid out of the pump with a discharge pressure of up to 4 bars.

Flexible impeller pumps find application in various industries as the extremely versatile design of the pump enables it to handle liquids that contain solids, shear sensitive liquids without damaging the pump or product. These flexible impeller pumps are used in industries such as food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical as well as marine. For example, in food & beverages industry the main applications of flexible impeller pumps are transfer of dairy products, edible oils, wine and beverages in general. Owing to above mentioned factors, the demand for flexible impeller pump is anticipated to witness significant growth thus contributing to the global flexible impeller pump market.

Flexible Impeller Pump Market: Dynamics

The flexible impeller pumps find multiple applications in food and beverages industry and growing preference towards packaged and high quality food the demand for flexible impeller pumps is estimated to grow in coming years. Flexible impeller pumps are used to handle different substances in chemical industry, leading to growing demand across the globe. The versatility and benefits of flexible impeller pumps such as self-priming ability and relatively low costs is catering the demand from end use industries.

Flexible impeller pumps wear out quickly if they ran dry for more than 60 seconds which damages the impeller. These pumps also require frequent maintenance as well as replacement which is acting a key challenge for the growth of the flexible impeller pumps market. Others pumps that can be used instead are diaphragm pumps and centrifugal pumps. Owing to availability of competitive pumps the global flexible impeller pumps pose a significant challenge and it will continue in the forecast period.

New inventions such as extending the time period of running flexible impeller pump dry without causing damage have taken place in the global market. This improves the self-priming capabilities of the flexible impeller pumps. Manufacturers are focusing on self-priming technology to improve the efficiency of flexible impeller pumps and to gain strong market position.

Flexible Impeller Pump Market: Segmentation

The global flexible impeller pump market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry, impeller material and voltage.

On the basis of end use industry, the global Flexible Impeller Pump market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Marine

Paper Processing

On the basis of voltage, the global flexible impeller pump market is segmented as:

12 V

24 V

110 V

230 V

400 V

On the basis of impeller material, the global flexible impeller pump market is segmented as:

Natural Rubber (NR)

Neoprene (CR)

Nitrile (NBR)

EPDM

Silicon (VMQ)

Flexible Impeller Pump Market: Regional Outlook

With growing consumption of high quality packaged food, the food and beverages industry has significantly grown in the past years in North America and Europe. Owing to this, the flexible impeller pump market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the demand from food and beverages as well as chemical and petrochemical industry with growing consumption of packaged food in countries like India and China is expected to drive the flexible impeller pump market. Certain GCC countries such as U.A.E. which are hub for maritime activities will create significant opportunities for the flexible impeller pump market growth in Middle East & Africa. Europe is also estimated to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period. Owing to significant applications such as transfer of dairy products, edible oils, wine and beverages in end use industries such as food & beverages, the flexible impeller pump market is anticipated to witness steady growth across the globe.

Flexible Impeller Pump Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Flexible Impeller Pump market are: