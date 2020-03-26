Enhanced oil recovery is the developed procedure of extracting of oil from the reservoir. However, the method of enhanced oil recovery is a very creative method helping in increasing the production of oil by around 70%. Thus, an increase in the number of mature wells is the main factor responsible for shifting to the conventional methods of extraction to the developed method of oil extraction like a method of enhanced oil recovery.

The global enhanced oil recovery market size was around USD 98.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated in increasing the market by around USD 171.53 Bn with a CAGR of 8.3 % in the coming years. However, factors such as an increase in the number of aged wells related to the growth in demand for oil are projected to fuel the growth of enhanced oil recovery industry. Thus, enhanced oil recovery is the method where remaining stationary oil is deploying physically, thermally or chemically. Tertiary recovery is mostly useful in producing the liquid hydrocarbons with the help of different techniques like artificial airlifts or reservoir re-pressurizing techniques and will boost the growth of enhanced oil recovery market in the coming years. Thus, the main participants are focusing on developing inventive technologies. Hence, the different trends are very probable in increasing the growth of global enhanced oil recovery market.

Various companies are concentrating on developing the technologies and the infrastructure for extracting the oil from different reservoirs due to the value for oil is anticipated in accelerating the growth of enhanced oil recovery market during the forecast period. Because of the complexity in removing the crude from the sources of onshore, where companies are extracting the oil from offshore sources and are affecting the growth of global enhanced oil recovery (eor) industry.

However, the cost of crude oil is fluctuating, whereas for companies of oilfield service it is very critical in maintaining the flow of cash and the productivity is limiting the growth of enhanced oil recovery industry. Thus, many of the companies are doing a huge number of investments in the activities of R&D for developing good quality resources and generate oil rapidly. However, this is the best strategy in maintaining the growth of the enhanced oil recovery market.

Different techniques of EOR are situated where the initial and secondary method of recovery is becoming very infertile. Thus, the integration of the technology of tertiary extraction is resulting in modifying the rock properties, flow patterns and oil properties in the reservoir. Hence, the execution is helping in the growth of capital investment and is important for the developments in technology during the forecast period.

Key segments of the global enhanced oil recovery market

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

Thermal

Gas injection

Chemical

Other EOR

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

