The global electronic article surveillance market is projected to expand at an impressive pace, thanks to the blooming retail industry.

The electronic article surveillance is actively used by retail businesses owing to its ability to prevent retail theft. These devices consist of an electronically-detectable tag that is attached to item of clothing or merchandise. In case, the device is not removed from the cloths it triggers alarms.

TMR Research has announced to add a report on the electronic article surveillance market to its vast repository. The report is expected to offer an in depth analysis of the industry with all important segments. Along with this, the report will help users with several vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the electronic article surveillance market during the forecast period.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the electronic article surveillance market are-

Players in the electronic article surveillance market are offering customized anti-theft tags for different types of items. For instance, different type of anti-theft tags for foods, hanging items, cloths. This will help retailers secure different types of items avaible in the store. This is expected to offer favorable gains to the players.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of electronic article surveillance market include –

Checkpoint Systems

Johnson Controls

ALL-TAG Corporation

Amersec

TAG Company

Ketec

WG Security Products

Softdel

Shenzhen Emeno Technology

These players are adopting organic growth strategies such as mergers and accusations and market collaboration in order to stay ahead in the electronic article surveillance market in the coming few years.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Key Trends

The global electronic article surveillance market is expected to rise at a healthy pace from 2018 to 2028. This is mainly due to the booming retail sector. Increase in spending power, rise is global population and increase in number of retail step up are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the global electronic article surveillance market. In addition to this, surge in urbanization and industrialization are some other factors expected to offer a substantial response on the growth of the electronic article surveillance market. This is because urbanization and industrialization has a direct impact on the growth in number of retail growth.

However, despite several opportunities and drivers, growth in the electronic article surveillance market is hampered due to shifting consumer preference towards the ecommerce industry. Trade in ecommerce market is executed from online medium and hence does not need retail store.

Nevertheless, increase in construction of shopping malls coupled with rise in number of mega marts are expected to overcome the mentioned restraint factor and offer a significant boost to the global electronic article surveillance market during the forecast period.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the electronic article surveillance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the electronic article surveillance market. This is mainly due to the rise in commercial restate construction along with unprecedented increase in urbanization and industrialization in the region.

