DDDA (Dodecanedioic acid) is mostly obtained from natural resources like natural gas and crude oil. However, the restricted accessibility and the volatility of raw material is fueling the demand for substitute sources like crude vegetable oil and is the best substitute in manufacturing DDDA (dodecanedioic acid). Various companies are deciding on adapting the production of bio-based materials and are anticipated in increasing the dodecanedioic acid industry during the forecast period.

The global dodecanedioic acid market size accounted at around USD 412.8 Mn and is projected in increasing the market by around USD 534.7 Mn with a highest CAGR in the coming years. However, DDDA is enormously mostly useful in the production of thermoplastics having the demand in finding the applications in different industries for forming the detergents, fragrances, greases and coatings. Thus, DDDA is very useful in raw material for making the plasticizers, powder coatings, corrosion inhibitors, polyamide resins and others. Hence, growth in the applications of dodecanedioic acid is related to the increase in demand for the performance of DDDA is anticipated in boosting the demand for global DDDA market in the coming years.

Dodecanedioic acid is helpful in manufacturing by two methods, where synthetic production of DDDA is producing from biotech and butadiene production. Hence, biotechnology is useful for transforming the paraffin wax in DDDA. Due to the chemical composition and the properties, DDDA is mostly useful for the production of polyamide, polyesters and polyurethane resins. Thus, the main application driving the demand for dodecanedioic acid industry is producing nylon 6, 12. However, nylon 6, 12 is having numerous applications in various verticals of the industry in increasing the demand in the automotive industry.

DDDA is also useful in different applications like corrosion inhibitors, surfactants, medical and paint applications. However, DDDA is mostly useful as capacitor electrolyte, plasticizers and adhesives in different applications. DDDA is also used as the best constituent for corrosion-resistant coats and heat transfer fluid. Moreover, dodecanedioic acid is mostly useful in curing and stabilizing the agent in powder coatings. Hence, the issue of health is associating with breathing DDDA because of low vapor pressure.

Quick industrialization in the developing regions is projected in boosting the demand for lubricants, nylons and adhesives. Increase in the demand for coatings and paints, specifically in the powder coatings is projected in stimulating the demand for dodecanedioic acid industry. Growth in the activities of construction globally is all together hampering the demand of global dodecanedioic acid market.

