According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dewatering Pumps Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global dewatering pumps market size was valued at $6,374.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $10,133.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 43.1% share, followed by Europe.

The dewatering pumps market has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the recent years, due to high efficiency of the pumps, especially in the construction industry. Increase in metal & mineral mining activities is the key factor that boosts the adoption of dewatering pumps.

The market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in adoption of dewatering pumps in the mining sector. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to strong economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in this region. Conversely, unstable prices of raw material and high operating costs associated with installation restrict the market growth.

In 2018, the construction & agriculture segment dominated the market, due to increase in nonresidential construction activities in the developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil. High demand has been witnessed for dewatering pumps in the rapidly emerging economies, such as Brazil, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers. Thus, all these factors together are anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the non-submersible dewatering pumps segment garnered to the largest share in 2018, owing to the benefits offered such as its long-range operation capabilities and its prolonged durability.

The submersible dewatering pumps segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in use of submersible dewatering pumps by several municipalities is across the globe.

Europe registered the second highest growth rate after Asia-Pacific in the dewatering pumps market in 2018. However, LAMEA is expected dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to expansion of the construction sector in the region.

Many players adopted product launch as its key developmental strategy to improve its product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Xylem launched CD150S Dri-Prime dewatering pump series. The new product is addition in its Godwin brand of dewatering pumps. It offers superior flexibility due to its interchangeable impeller. Similarly, in February 2018, Weir Minerals expanded its dewatering portfolio with the launch of Multiflo RF pump.

Key Findings of the Dewatering Pumps Market :

Based on type, the non-submersible dewatering pumps segment dominated the dewatering pumps market, in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the municipal segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within dewatering pumps market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the dewatering pumps industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging dewatering pumps market trends and dynamics.

The major players in global dewatering pumps industry such as Atlas Copco AB, ITT Inc., and others have focused on new acquisitions and product launches to strengthen their presence in the market. These competitors expand their business merging small and medium size companies to sustain the intense competition. In addition, major players are focusing on manufacturing highly efficient, wide-capacity range, and highly reliable dewatering pumps for the municipal industry. For instance, the NX type dewatering pump by Hankia Pump Co., Limited is suitable for various dewatering applications such as drainage of rainwater, flood, wastewater, and municipal projects. Furthermore, these players have been adopting developmental strategies, such as acquisition and others, to fuel the dewatering pumps market growth. for instance, Patterson Pump, which is a subsidiary of Gorman-Rupp Company, acquired Morrison Pump Company. This acquisition led to the expansion of pump product portfolio for wastewater treatment and municipal flood control.

