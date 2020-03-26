The research report provides important information and statistics about the global dental crown and bridges market. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is increasing from emerging economies all over the globe. It is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the dental crown and bridges market.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market Size 2018 By Product (crown and bridges), By Material (Ceramic and Metal), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report covers both qualitative and quantitative research on global dental crown and bridges market. The report includes historic data from 2015-2017 and a forecast from 2018-2025. The study also highlights various drivers’ trends and opportunities pertaining to the market.

By 2025, the global dental crown and bridges market revenue is estimated to reach USD 4,363.8 million majorly driven by increasing geriatric population across the globe. Geriatric population is prone to oral problems such as dental caries, periodontitis, benign mucosal lesions, and tooth loss. Other common oral problems associated with increasing age includes xerostomia, oral candidiasis, and many more. With such high risks of oral diseases associated with high age, increase in elderly population is currently one of the largest market for dental crowns and bridges and is expected to be so in near future.

Global Population Projection by Region, 2015-2025, Million

It is estimated that, by the end of 2030, 71 million Americans which account for 20% of the overall population are expected to cross the age of 65. Such projections are expected to make the U.S. potential market for dental crowns and bridges in near future.

With decline in fertility rates, and increase in life expectance, the proportion of population under certain age is expected to increase over the years. This phenomenon is known as population ageing. In 2017, an estimated 962 million people were aged above 60 across the globe. Currently this age group consists of 13% of the global population. Population above 60 years is currently growing 3% per year. According to the estimates, Europe currently dominated the global geriatric population accounting for approximately 25%. By 2050, all the regions other than Africa is expected to have 25% or more population aged above 60 within their demographics.

Global Population Breakdown, by Age Group, 2017

With increase in age, dental degradation is observed pertaining to lack of awareness regarding dental hygiene, poor dental maintenance, irregular dental cleaning and brushing. Such factors are expected to increase the rate of dental restorations across the globe fueling the crown and bridges market over the study period.

In terms of product crowns dominated the global market by contributing over 65% in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. Reduction in preparation time of crowns owing to skipping of steps such as impression making and cleaning is expected to benefit the crown segment as chair time is expected to reduce in future enabling dentists to perform ore number of restorations in given time.

The dental crown and bridges market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Well established medical infrastructure coupled with relatively low prices compared to U.S., and Canada, many patients prefer traveling to European countries to seek dental treatment. Increased penetration of dental implants within majority of the countries is the major regional market driver. Additionally, increasing number of dentist to population ratio is also anticipated to reduce the dental costs increasing acceptance rates.

Dental tourism is one of the phenomenon supporting the dental industry growth within the region. Hungary is known as the dental capital of the world. Outstanding cost benefit ratio is one of the major reasons for inbound flow of dental patients in Hungary. The presence of high quality of dental training, attracts many foreign students to choose dental studies in Hungary and thus increase the number of availability of dentists. The quality of materials used in dental practices is high due to the presence of stricter European standards. The rate of complications in dental care in Hungary is 5%, which is similar to the other European countries. In addition to the above factors, positive treatment experiences and high level of patient satisfaction results in increase in number of dental tourist to Hungary.

Globally dental crown and bridges market is highly fragmented in nature with presence of domestic players operating within specific regions. Majority of the players in the market are dental labs who procure prosthetic materials from manufacturers and then convert it into crowns and bridges as per the specifications provided by dentists.

Penetration of CAD/CAM systems within dentistry has resulted in reduced need for dental technicians hence a trend of decline in number of dental labs has been observed in U.S. since past decade. On the other hand, in countries such as India, number of dental labs are increasing pertaining to rise in patient flow from other countries. Dentists prefer labs present near to their clinics and majorly contracts are formed between labs and private dentists making the market highly fragmented.

Key segments of the global dental crown and bridges market

Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Crown

Bridges

Global Dental Crown and Bridges Market, Material Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Metal

Ceramic

