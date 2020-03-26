Global Critical Care diagnostics Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026.

Critical Care diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Research Report Market valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Rising acceptance of these tests by patients and physicians and improvements in healthcare technologies are some factors triggering the growth of the critical care diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Market Overview: The Global Critical Care diagnostics market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry Key driving factors for the critical care diagnostics market are high prevalence of chronic diseases along with the technological advancements in critical care diagnostics products. For instance: According to British Heart Foundation, more than one fourth of the deaths in UK are due to CVD, accounting around 3.9 million deaths each year. There are 7 million people living with CVD in the U.K. Also, coronary heart diseases are the leading cause for deaths in U.K. and nearly one in six men and one in ten women die from coronary heart disease.

CHD is responsible for around 73,000 deaths in the UK each year. In UK, CHD affects the aging population and around 23,000 people under the age of 75 die from CHD each year. In addition, the Fight Chronic Disease Organization estimates that in 2015, in United States around 133 million deaths are caused and disability due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Since, critical care diagnostics tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for critical care diagnostics tests over the forecast period.

Global Critical Care diagnostics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Alere, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company,

• Bayer AG

• Siemens Healthineers

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• BioMerieux, Inc.

• Nova Biomedical

The type segment of global critical care diagnostics market is classified into flow cytometry, immunoproteins, routine and special chemistry, hematology, coagulation test, microbial and infectious diseases and others of which immunoproteins diagnostic test is also to dominate the market with largest share due to growing demand for accurate preventive healthcare services.

On the basis of end-user segment, the market is classified into intensive care units, emergency rooms, operating rooms and others of which emergency rooms are anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the growing need for ER service as it offers initial acute care treatment and diagnosis to critically ill patients.

Furthermore, growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) coupled with the telehealth services is offers lucrative growth prospects for the critical care diagnostics market. However, high cost associated with molecular diagnostics tools are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the critical care diagnostics market is segmented into type and end-user.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flow Cytometry

Microbial and Infectious Diseases

Routine and special chemistry

Hematology

Immunoproteins

Coagulation Test

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Emergency rooms

Intensive Care Units

Operating Rooms

Other End Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

