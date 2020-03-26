

Global Chipless RFID Market: Snapshot

Chipless RFIDs, the systems that use radiofrequency energy to communicate data but do not store serial numbers in the transponder like RFID systems with silicon microchips do, are considered the next big opportunity for the global Chipless RFID Market as the a highly digitized world demands means of tagging all things possible. Chipless RFIDs suit well to this requirement as they are very cheap and convenient as compared to conventional RFID tags. While not many leading RFID companies are focusing on development in the field of chipless RFID, many companies in the fields of packaging, printing, and electronics are actively leading development of the technology through R&D efforts.

The Chipless RFID Market is increasingly witnessing the introduction of innovative chipless RFID systems. Certain chipless RFID tags in the market use materials some form of conductive polymers instead of the conventional silicon microchips. Some varieties use materials capable of reflecting back a portion of the radio waves radiated at them. A computer gathers the waves reflected back as a snapshot and uses it like biometric data to identify the tagged object. Some companies operating in the field of chipless RFID are also experimenting with implanting radio frequency reflecting fibers in documents to prevent their unauthorized photocopying.

There are also some varieties of inks in the global Chipless RFID Market capable of reflecting radio waves at specific frequencies. The most common use of these inks has been seen in the field of agriculture wherein farmers can tattoo chipless RFID transponders with the help of these inks on animals for the purpose of identification.

Global Chipless RFID Market: General Outline

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses of a wireless non-contact system that in turn uses electromagnetic fields with the level of radio frequency to transmit data. The data is sent from a tag which is attached with an object, for automatic tracking and identification. Some tags are given power by the electromagnetic fields that are then used to read them, and hence need no battery. Other types of RFID use a local power source and send out radio waves. The tag consists of electronically stored data which could be received from up to more than a few meters away.

Chipless RFID technologies have the capability to create demand for trillions of tags yearly, through item level tagging, thereby creating more opportunity, and as a result the chip RFID suppliers are continuously working towards developing these technologies. Printers, electronics and packaging manufacturers have so far led the global chipless RFID market in terms of usage as well as rate of development. The importance of chipless RFID tags is set to increase even further for them through the implementation of low-cost RFID tags integrated with low-price electronics such as displays and sensors.

Global Chipless RFID Market: Trends and Prospects

Due to the recent technological developments, chipless RFID tags have now become affordable, and can be attributed to its growth. Chipless RFID are tied to a simplified production technology, which minimizes the production time and is well-matched with the pre-existing infrastructure, thus saving the cost of establishing new system. However, the low efficiency of chipless RFID in supply chain could act as a challenge for its market growth.

The U.S. is currently leading the RFID business and market share. The manufacturers of chipless RFID have understood the requirement for low priced and efficient solutions, for tracking and tracing of goods for several applications. These applications include smart card, retail, supply chain, and others. Chipless RFID offers solution such as anti-counterfeiting and asset tracking to stop the shrinkage in retail. Shrink in retail generally occurs by any kind of theft or misplacement of good without notification. Moreover, it helps improve the efficiency and productivity of the system. In addition, it is also helping smart card penetrate further in the market by offering more security to smart cards. The government of countries such as Nigeria, China, Singapore and United Kingdom have already made use of RFID compulsory in various projects such as counterfeiting, citizen identification and others, thereby giving a boost to the growth of chipless RFID.

Global Chipless RFID Market: Key Segments

The common application of chipless RFID can be found in supply chain, aviation, smart cards, retail, public transit, and healthcare. Defense, library, and animal tagging are a few of the modern application of chipless RFID.

Global Chipless RFID Market: Key Players

Key market players of Chipless RFID Market include Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Ltd., Impinj Incorporation, Intermec Inc., Soligie Inc., Toppan forms Co.Ltd., Basf S.E., Dai Nippon Printing Company Limited, kovio inc., Inksure Technologies Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others.

