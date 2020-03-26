Study on the Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray Plastics

Profol

Uflex Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Manucor

Dunmore Corporation

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

FuRong

Braskem

Kinlead Packaging

FSPG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Printing and Lamination

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

