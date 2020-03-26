The global Battery Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Battery Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global battery materials market. Key players in the battery materials market include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Arkema SA, FMC Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Ube Industries Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Industries Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, American Elements, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

Global Battery Materials Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, type, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global battery materials market as follows:

Global Battery Materials Market, by Material

Anode Lithium Cobalt Lead Carbon Graphite Magnesium Others

Cathode Manganese Dioxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lead Dioxide Lithium Cobalt Oxide Nickel Manganese Cobalt Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Lithium ferrophosphate Others

Electrolyte Ammonium Chloride Zinc Carbon Alkali Metal Hydroxide Sulfuric Acid Others

Binders

Others

Global Battery Materials Market, by Application

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Global Battery Materials Market, by End-user

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Locomotive Marine

Consumer Goods Electrical and electronic devices Others

Industrial Energy Storage Tools & equipment

Others

Global Battery Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



