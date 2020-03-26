The Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are IAC Group, Feltex Automotive, Low and Bonar, AGM Automotive, Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Autoneum Holding Ltd., Magna International, Inc., UGN, Inc. and DuPont among others.

The segments covered in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are as follows:

By Component

Floor Carpet

Trunk Trim

Headliners/Sunshades

By Material

Fabric

Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride

Foam

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



