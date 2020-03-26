Global “Arc Welding Equipment ” Market Research Study

The report evaluates the global "Arc Welding Equipment" market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global "Arc Welding Equipment" market in terms of volume, consumption, value, production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

The report bifurcates the global “Arc Welding Equipment ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)

Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)

Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW)

Electrogas Arc Welding (EGW)

Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)

Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)

Submerged Arc Welding (SAW)

Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding)

By Automation Level

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

By Technology and Gas Usage

Plasma Arc Welding (PAW) Argon Helium Hydrogen

Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) Argon Carbon Dioxide Oxygen

Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW) Argon Carbon Dioxide

Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) Argon Oxygen Carbon Dioxide Nitrogen Helium

Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) Argon Hydrogen Helium

Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding) Hydrogen



Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to conduct interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analyzed companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints.

