market taxonomy. Parent market overview has also been taken into consideration. A unique analysis known as pestle analysis has been conducted while drafting this report. Environmental effects on apple concentrate industries, technological innovations, trade restrictions, anti-dumping duties and change in import duties are some of the points that have been taken into consideration under pestle analysis. Another exclusive model analysts have referred to while researching this market is Porter’s five force model. Suppliers’ and buyers’ bargaining power, threat of new entrants and substitutes and rivalry among competitors are some of the important elements that make this report exceptional.

The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture products and provide services in the global apple concentrate market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of key mergers and acquisitions along with company-wise expansion in key regions.

The report analyzes the global apple concentrate market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and presents forecast for the period 2016–2024. The market is segmented as follows:

By Product type

Liquid Concentrate Juice Concentrate Cloudy Clear Sauce/Puree Concentrate Others (Vinegar, Oil, etc.)

Solid Concentrates Powder Concentrate Others (Pectin Powder, Flakes, etc.)



By Application type

Food Dairy and Frozen Products Bakery and Confectionary Others (fast food, sizzler, etc.)

Beverages Juice Soft Drinks Squash Cider (including Sparkling and Hard Cider) Others (mocktails, etc.)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Flavors

Others (decorative, for artificial ripening, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Methods adopted in the drafting of the report

In order to conduct expert interviews, Persistence Market Research has formulated a detailed discussion guide. A systematic research approach has been adopted while covering this report. The report leverages in-depth secondary research to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Interviews have been conducted with industry experts, industry players, distributors, and retailers.

