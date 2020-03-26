Global “Anti-aging ” Market Research Study

The report also profiles major players in the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, ZO Skin Health, Inc., L’Oréal Paris, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf, and PHYTOMER.

The global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been segmented as below:

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Product Serums Creams Gels Others

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Target Group Male Female

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Ingredient Retinoids Hyaluronic Acids Alpha Hydroxy Acids Others

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Treatment Body Care Treatment Facial Care Treatment

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Distribution Channel Pharmacies Stores Online Stores

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



