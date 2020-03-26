The global Anatomic Pathology market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, anatomic pathology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and heat map analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Anatomic Pathology market.

The report also profiles key players operating in the Anatomic Pathology market which are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and other prominent players.

The global anatomic pathology market is segmented as follows:

Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Services

Instruments Tissue Processor Slide Strainer Microtomes Others

Consumables Reagents Antibodies

Services Histopathology Cytopathology



Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Others

Anatomic Pathology Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Organization

Anatomic Pathology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



