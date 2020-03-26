The global 3D Audio market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 3D Audio market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D audio market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as 3D audio investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the 3D audio market are OSSIC, 3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Core Sound LLC., dearVR, Dolby Labs, DTS, Inc. (Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd.

The 3D audio market has been segmented as follows:

Global 3D AudioMarket

By Component

Hardware Loudspeakers Headphones Microphones/Mic Soundbars High-end Mid-range Entry level AVRs Others

Software

Services

By End-use

Personal/In-house Mobile Devices Home Theater Gaming AR/VR Based Others Commercial Automobile Cinema Music Gaming AR/VR Based Others Museum AR/VR Based Others VR concerts Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



