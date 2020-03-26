Report of Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ride-On Floor Sweepers

1.2 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 <5000 m2/h

1.2.3 5000 m2/h-10000 m2/h

1.2.4 >10000 m2/h

1.3 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production

3.4.1 North America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production

3.5.1 Europe Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production

3.6.1 China Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production

3.7.1 Japan Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ride-On Floor Sweepers Business

7.1 Nilfisk

7.1.1 Nilfisk Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nilfisk Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nilfisk Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Nilfisk Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Karcher

7.2.1 Karcher Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Karcher Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Karcher Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Karcher Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hako

7.3.1 Hako Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hako Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hako Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Hako Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tennant

7.4.1 Tennant Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tennant Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tennant Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Tennant Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Comac

7.5.1 Comac Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Comac Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Comac Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Comac Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IPC Eagle

7.6.1 IPC Eagle Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IPC Eagle Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IPC Eagle Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 IPC Eagle Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NSS

7.7.1 NSS Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 NSS Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NSS Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 NSS Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fimap

7.8.1 Fimap Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fimap Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fimap Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Fimap Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tornado Industries

7.9.1 Tornado Industries Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tornado Industries Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tornado Industries Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Tornado Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Gaomei

7.10.1 Gaomei Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gaomei Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Gaomei Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Gaomei Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RPS corporation

7.11.1 RPS corporation Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 RPS corporation Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 RPS corporation Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 RPS corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Pacific Floor Care

7.12.1 Pacific Floor Care Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Pacific Floor Care Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Pacific Floor Care Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Pacific Floor Care Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Chaobao

7.13.1 Chaobao Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Chaobao Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Chaobao Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Chaobao Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 TASKI

7.14.1 TASKI Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 TASKI Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 TASKI Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 TASKI Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Cimel

7.15.1 Cimel Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Cimel Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Cimel Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Cimel Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Gadlee

7.16.1 Gadlee Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Gadlee Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Gadlee Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Gadlee Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Spectrum Industrial

7.17.1 Spectrum Industrial Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Spectrum Industrial Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Spectrum Industrial Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Spectrum Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Baiyun Cleaning

7.18.1 Baiyun Cleaning Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Baiyun Cleaning Ride-On Floor Sweepers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Baiyun Cleaning Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Baiyun Cleaning Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Ride-On Floor Sweepers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ride-On Floor Sweepers

8.4 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Distributors List

9.3 Ride-On Floor Sweepers Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ride-On Floor Sweepers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ride-On Floor Sweepers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ride-On Floor Sweepers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Ride-On Floor Sweepers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Ride-On Floor Sweepers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Ride-On Floor Sweepers

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Ride-On Floor Sweepers by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

