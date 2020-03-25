Worldwide Server Forecast, 2020-2023
The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese Server Industry grew over 6% year-on-year in 2018, reaching over 11.8 million units. The industry is anticipated to still enjoy growth in 2019 albeit at a slower rate as the expansion in datacenters is expected to slow down. Due mainly to the US-China trade war that set off in mid-2018, the advanced inventory replenishment for servers began at the end of 2018. This is expected to lead to a relatively high level of inventories in the first half of 2019.
List of Topics
Shipment volume forecasts of the Taiwanese server industry, comprising of server system and server motherboards for the period 2019-2023
Servers shipped as full system, barebones, and motherboards and includes their shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture
Analyst insight on nascent development of the industry
The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.
Table of Contents
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2014 – 2023
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 – 2019
Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2014 – 2019
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2014 – 2019
Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2014 – 2019
Research Scope & Definitions
