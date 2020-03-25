Global Desktop PC Market shipment volume totaled 96.9 million units in 2018 and decreased 1.1% compared to 2017, marking the smallest decline rate since 2014. Due to several detrimental factors in the second half of 2018, especially global economic uncertainties caused by the US-China continued trade war, global desktop PC shipment volume is estimated at 94.1 million units in 2019, down 3% year-on-year. In addition to the US-China trade conflict, other major global incidents such as Brexit and Japan’s decision to raise the consumption tax to 10% are expected to affect the willingness of enterprises and consumers to purchase PC products in 2019 thus global consumption tends to be more conservative this year.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3218951

Companies covered

Leju Robotics, 58.com, AISEC, Alibaba, Amazon, Atman, Atomwise, Baidu, BMW, Byton, Career Executive, China Everbright Bank, China Unicom, Cloudbrain, Cowarobot, DiDi Chuxing, Element AI, Equota, GJS Robot, GMEMS, Harbin Institute of Technology, Huiyihuiying, iCarbonX, Kiwi, Lancôme, Lavector, Leju Robotics, Leshi Zhixin, L\’Oréal, Marble, McGill University, Mi Live, Mininglamp, Moji, NIO, Pacewear, QQ, Qzone, Roadstar.ai, SF Express, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Sinovation Ventures, SoundHound, Stratifyd, Tencent, Tensorise, Tesla, Tesla, Tu, UBTECH, University of Montreal, Versa Inc., VoxelCloud, WeBank, Weltmeister, Wonder Workshop, Yingyongbao, Yunji Technology, Zhuiyi

List of Topics

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2019-2023 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2017 – 4Q 2019

Forecast and recent years\’ review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by region and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2019-2023

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3218951

Table of Contents

Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 – 2023

Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipmen Volume, 2014 – 2023

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016- 4Q 2019

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2014 – 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016- 2Q 2019

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 – 2023

Scope&Definitions

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155