Vehicle as a Service Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
Global Vehicle as a Service market – A brief by PMR
The business report on the global Vehicle as a Service market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Vehicle as a Service is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.
Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Global Vehicle as a Service Market Segments
- Global Vehicle as a Service Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Global Vehicle as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle as a Service Market
- Global Vehicle as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle as a Service Market
- Vehicle as a Service Technology
- Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
- Global Vehicle as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Vehicle as a Service Market includes
- North America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intelligent Things Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and Other APAC Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- China Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- The Middle East and Africa Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Crucial findings of the Vehicle as a Service market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Vehicle as a Service market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Vehicle as a Service market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Vehicle as a Service market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Vehicle as a Service market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Vehicle as a Service market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Vehicle as a Service ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Vehicle as a Service market?
The Vehicle as a Service market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
