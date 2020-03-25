Global Vehicle as a Service market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Vehicle as a Service market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Vehicle as a Service is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Segments

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle as a Service Market

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle as a Service Market

Vehicle as a Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Vehicle as a Service Market includes

North America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market US Canada

Latin America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Things Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

China Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

The Middle East and Africa Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Crucial findings of the Vehicle as a Service market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Vehicle as a Service market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Vehicle as a Service market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Vehicle as a Service market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Vehicle as a Service market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Vehicle as a Service market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Vehicle as a Service ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Vehicle as a Service market?

The Vehicle as a Service market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

