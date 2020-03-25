Tyres Market size in terms of volume and value 2019-2025
The recent market report on the global Tyres market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Tyres market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Tyres market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Tyres market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Important doubts pertaining to the Tyres market addressed in the report:
- Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
- How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Tyres market in these regions?
- What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
- Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
- Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?
The extensive report fragments the Tyres market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.
The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.
End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Tyres is utilized in different industrial domains.
Competition Outlook
The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Tyres market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.
The key players covered in this study
Ube Material
SPARES2GO
BITS4REASONS
MICHELIN
Continental
DUNLOP
Bridgestone
Hankook
Giti
Pirelli
KUMHO TIRE
Zcrubber
Triangle
DOUBLE STAR
CELIMO
ROYAL BLACK
TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP CO., LTD
Haida
Nokian Renkaat Oyj
APLUS
GOODRIDE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skewed Tire
Radial Tire
Market segment by Application, split into
Car
Light Truck
Trucks and Buses
Agricultural Vehicles
Construction Vehicle
Aircraft
Motorcycle
Bicycle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tyres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tyres development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tyres are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Tyres market in each region.
Analytical insights included in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Tyres market
- Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Tyres market
- Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
- The influence of research and development on the Tyres market
- Market size and value of the Tyres market in different geographies
