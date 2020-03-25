Global “Phototherapy Lamps ” Market Research Study

Phototherapy Lamps Market recently published a well-researched market study which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market. According to the report, the growth of the “Phototherapy Lamps ” market is primarily driven by an array of factors including, Factor 1, Factor 2, Factor 3, and Factor 4. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/14933?source=atm

The report bifurcates the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.

LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026

The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.

In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally

Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.

UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/14933?source=atm

What valuable insights does the report provide?

The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets

An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market.

Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape

Growth prospects of the various market segments

Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume

Important doubts addressed in the report:

What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?

Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?

What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?

What does the future hold in store for the global “Phototherapy Lamps ” market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/14933?source=atm

Why Choose Phototherapy Lamps Market?