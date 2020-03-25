Telehealth is a dramatic, fast growing platform that enhances virtual medical health and education services with the use of widely accessible telecommunication technology. These services emerged to enhance care and education delivery through synchronous and asynchronous interactions. It allows remote doctor-patient consultations, monitoring of vital signs, health education services, enabling medical practitioners to evaluate and diagnose patients, e-prescribe medicines and treatments, and detect fluctuations in their medical conditions.

Based on component the telehealth market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. By mode of delivery it is categorized into web-based, cloud-based, on-premise. The market is further broken down by end user into providers, payers, patients, and others employer groups and government bodies. Based on region it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (Row).

Factors such as growth in geriatric population, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are triggering the growth of telehealth market. On the other hand, limited reimbursements in many countries and legality, privacy, and security concerns worldwide are expected to restrain the growth of telehealth market.

Key players covered in the report

• Philips Healthcare

• Medtronic plc, Honeywell Life Care Solutions

• Tunstall Healthcare

• Care Innovations

• Cerner Corporation

• …

Target Audience:

• Healthcare IT Service Providers

• Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers

• Healthcare Institutions/Providers such as Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, and Outpatient Clinics

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Venture Capitalists

• Government Bodies

• Corporate Entities

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This report provides current market trends and future growth expectations.

• This report examines the market size and changing competitive dynamics

• It covers information regarding key drivers, challenges or restraining market growth

• It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis market value chain, Porter’s five forces, and supply chain management.

• Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers and understanding the stakeholders involved.

• This report incorporates data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights on the markets and by creating in depth analysis of market segments.

