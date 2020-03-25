Telecoms systems integration is the provision of complete, multi-system, integrated, turnkey telecoms and security packages. The rapid advancements in the cloud have encouraged telecom vendors to embrace cloud-based solutions and migrate their workload to the cloud. This has created a need for telecom system integration expertise to seamlessly integrate their network and IT infrastructure with advanced cloud solutions. However, high implementation and maintenance cost along with excess time consumption may affect the growth of telecom system integration service.

Key players profiled in the report includes: IBM Corp., Ericsson, Nokia Networks Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., DXC Technology, Cognizant, HCL Technologies.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Telecom System Integration market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Telecom System Integration market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Telecom System Integration market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

Telecom System Integration Manufacturers

System Integrators

IT Solution and Service Providers

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The telecom system integration market is primarily segmented based on deployment type, by application, and region.

Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:

On-premises

On-cloud

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

OSS

Service Assurance

Resource Inventory Management

Others (Fault Management, Order Fulfillment, and Service Delivery)

BSS

Billing and Revenue Management

Subscriber Data Management

Service Fulfillment

Others (Order Management, Product Management, and Fraud Detection)

Network Management

Network Security

Network Monitoring and Optimization

Network Integration

Others

Digital Services

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Service Providers

Vendors

