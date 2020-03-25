Sports Betting Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Sports Betting Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Sports Betting industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Sports Betting Market: Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

During 2017, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.

APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Land-Based Sports Betting

☯ Online Sports Betting

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Association Football (Soccer)

☯ American Football

☯ Basketball

☯ Hockey

☯ Mixed Martial Arts

☯ Boxing

☯ Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sports Betting market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

