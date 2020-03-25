Study on the Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Nano

Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

NT-MDT

Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research

Park Systems

AIST-NT

Anasys Instruments

Anfatec

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

APE research srl

JPK Instruments

Kleindiek Nanotechnik

Multiprobe, Inc

Nanonics Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)

Segment by Application

Semiconductors

Materials and Nanomaterials Research

Life Sciences

Medical

Others

