Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market include the increasing incidences of communal diseases, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the rise in the aging population.

– The significant increase in the aging population every year has a direct impact on the rising number of the geriatric population being hospitalized due to chronic diseases. The geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and other disorders, is expected to serve as the primary driver in this market, thereby increasing the demand for hospital supplies.

– As per a 2015 publication in Working Papers, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the population aged 60 or more is expected to be 25% of the total population, by the end of 2050. Since the current era belongs to the transition phase, a significant number of people are in their late 40s and 50s, which increases the possibility of long-term chronic diseases and hospitalization for the longer duration, in the country.

– The Saudi healthcare sector is experiencing increased participation from the private sector, along with government initiatives, for further expansion and investment in this industry. Accordingly, there is increasing demand for hospital beds and hospital supplies, which is expected to further surge, over the next decade.

– The aging of baby boomers requires higher attention, and thus, requires more hospital services, primarily in outpatient settings. In addition, there is a growing demand for outpatient surgical centers, imaging centers, and physician offices. Thus, aging plays a significant role in the high number of hospital visits. Thus, the demand for hospital supplies is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the hospital supplies market of Saudi Arabia encompasses the supply of devices essential to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety in the hospitals. These are associated with the protection against hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including products to maintain proper management of hospital equipment.

Key Market Trends

The Operating Room Equipment Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The public demand for operating room and emergency rooms, where critically ill patients are treated, is witnessing a steady rise. The survival rate of critically ill patients in the emergency department is directly related to the advancement of early recognition and treatment of diseases, and continuous observation by the nurse staff members, doctors, and physicians. Some of the durables in the operating room include utility columns, surgical and exam lights, stretchers and their accessories, cushions, mattresses, sterilizing and cleansing equipment, and surgical tables and their accessories. In Saudi Arabia, increase in road traffic accidents, despite advancements in safety technology, is among the primary reasons for the rising demand for operating rooms or emergency rooms, along with the necessary equipment. Trauma cases are among the major causes of death in Saudi Arabia. There are a significant number of cases of hemiplegia, paraplegia, and quadriplegia, due to road accidents in the country. In this segment, the country is equipped with hospitals supplies from several major companies, such as Arabian Health Care Supply Company (AHCSC), Emitac Healthcare Solutions, and Cardinal Health, among others. It is expected that better government involvement through funding, initiatives, and collaboration with multinational companies may provide consistent growth in the operating room equipment segment.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabian hospital supplies market is a fragmented market, owing to the direct presence of a few major players. Furthermore, some of the market players are acquiring a significant market share by focusing more on the distribution channel of the products. Some of the market players are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker Corporation.

