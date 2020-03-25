Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) (By Technology – RFID, Wi-Fi, ZigBee and UWB, Ultrasound, Infrared, and Others) Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2027
Companies profiled in the report include AeroScout, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Ubisense Group plc, PINC Solutions Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Skytron LLC, Axcess International, Inc., Versus Technology, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sonitor Technologies AS, DecaWave Ltd. and Awarepoint Corporation.
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee and UWB
- Ultrasound
- Infrared
- Others (Bluetooth, GPS, Combined Technologies)
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing and Process Industries
- Government and Defense
- Hospitality and Retail
- Others (Academics, Warehousing, Yards and Docks Monitoring)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
