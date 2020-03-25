The global Rainwater Harvesting market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Rainwater Harvesting market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Rainwater Harvesting market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rainwater Harvesting market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Rainwater Harvesting market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Rainwater Harvesting market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rainwater Harvesting market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global rainwater harvesting market. Some of the players operating in rainwater harvesting market are Kinspan Group, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, D&D Ecotech Services, Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc., Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stormsaver, Climate Inc., Water Harvesters, Heritage Tanks, HarvestRain, and The Gulf Islands Rainwater Connection Ltd.

The global rainwater harvesting market is segmented into:

By Harvesting Methods

Above Ground Ground Surface Storage Tank

Below Ground

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agriculture

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



